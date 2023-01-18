Editor,
The world needs more people like Carole Groom.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 6:38 am
For many, many years, she’s been a public servant in the truest sense of the word. She’s held numerous public offices, been an active volunteer board member for many organizations, and has strongly supported and promoted community programs that benefit the entire county.
The San Mateo County Paratransit Coordinating Council is particularly grateful for Carole’s advocacy of transportation for seniors and individuals with disabilities. As a member of the SamTrans board of directors, her door has always been open to transit riders and PCC members. Her active engagement has helped to improve the Redi-Wheels/RediCoast services, services that are a lifeline for thousands.
Carole has been a strong voice in advocating for citizens, especially the vulnerable; her roles have included (and this is a partial list):
• County supervisor (12 years)
• San Mateo councilmember (9 years)
• California Coastal Commission (10 years)
• Establishing Peninsula Clean Energy
• Board member at the San Mateo Medical Center
• Board member at AbilityPath
• Helping to establish an early learning program for young children, as well as programs to encourage youth participation in government
Indeed, the world needs more people like Carole Groom who truly serve the community and everyone who lives here. Thank you, Carole, for all you’ve done to make San Mateo County a better place to live, work and grow. You’ll truly be missed.
Ben McMullan
San Carlos
