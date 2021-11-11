Editor,
First and foremost, I want to thank the 52,000+ voters of San Mateo County who voted for me for sheriff in 2018. I got to meet so many of you, who, like me, wanted to see change inside the Sheriff’s Office. Even though I felt success in the last election, I do not see myself running in 2022. Instead, I’m excited to back, support and campaign for Christina Corpus who is currently a captain within the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Capt. Corpus shares the same vision I do for needed change within the Sheriff’s Office. I ran on the platform of transparency, integrity and, most importantly, community engagement. Christina shares this very same vision. Capt. Corpus has more than 20 years of service within the Sheriff’s Office and has seen many changes, some good, and some not so good. We desperately need a sheriff who is willing to change how we provide services to all residents to meet and exceed the challenges of the 21st century.
I encourage all county residents to come out and support Christina Corpus in her bid to become the next sheriff of San Mateo County. Please visit Christina’s webpage at christinacorpus.com to see how you can help in this challenge. Don’t forget to vote on June 7, 2022, as change is desperately needed in your Sheriff’s Office.
Mark D. Melville
Half Moon Bay
