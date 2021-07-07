San Mateo County will have a choice in the upcoming Sheriff’s Office June 2022 race after Millbrae Police Chief Christina Corpus announced her candidacy, going up against incumbent Sheriff Carlos Bolanos.
Corpus also currently serves as a captain in the Sheriff’s Office and has spent over 20 years as a correctional officer, deputy, sergeant, lieutenant, commander and captain. Corpus announced her campaign Tuesday, July 6, and has listed transparency, integrity and stakeholder engagement as top priorities to building trust within the community.
“Integrity is too often used as a pillar for an organization without any substance behind it. As your next sheriff, I will not be afraid to have difficult conversations with sheriff’s employees and challenge them to always be true to our oath as law enforcement officers,” Corpus said in a press release.
She wants to see more proactive community engagement, increased advisory committees and better use of force options through technology and training programs. Hiring more women and people of color and innovating officer training to help people with developmental and mental health issues are objectives.
“I currently believe we could do so much of a better job of engaging the community and letting their voices be heard and have more weight,” Corpus said.
Bolanos said he is running for reelection in 2022 and highlighted the Sheriff’s Office work on programs like the Community Alliance to Revitalize Our Neighborhood, or C.A.R.O.N., which works to develop relationships with immigrant communities; Crisis Intervention Training; and the Psychiatric Emergency Response Team that partners the Sheriff’s Office with the San Mateo County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to reduce the risk of violent encounters with people experiencing a mental crisis. Bolanos was an undersheriff in 2016 when appointed to the position by the Board of Supervisors after then-Sheriff Greg Munks stepped down. Bolanos won election in 2018 and has also served as police chief for Redwood City for 13 years.
Corpus highlighted her previous work with the Professional Standards Bureau in helping setting up a Sheriff’s Office women’s boot camp to help support and engage women. The six-week training teaches women about working for the Sheriff’s Office ranging from job interviews, understanding the application process to dealing with the physical aspects of the job.
Corpus believes the Sheriff’s Office can improve its transparency page, where it puts up crime statistics and rates. She said the Sheriff’s Office should not be afraid to acknowledge its mistakes and must be proactive in providing information to the public.
Corpus also expressed interest in starting a guardian program based on a program out of Katy, Texas. The voluntary program allows people to register information about a person with special needs. The information allows deputies to be alerted before dispatch that they are going to a situation involving someone with special needs.
Bolanos said while Corpus had done good work and was a solid captain, he was disappointed by her decision to run, given that he had mentored her and promoted her, saying he hoped for a little more loyalty. He said he was looking forward to comparing his experiences and accomplishments with her record.
“I’m very confident I can bring my case to the voters as to why I should be reelected,” Bolanos said.
Corpus said she had every right to run to create a new vision for San Mateo County, noting her loyalty was to San Mateo County and the Sheriff’s Office.
“This is nothing personal against the sheriff,” she said.
Corpus grew up in the Bay Area and is a longtime resident of San Mateo County. She will be getting her masters’ degree in law enforcement leadership and public safety from the University of San Diego in August. She wants to see people trust in law enforcement and repair frayed relationships.
“I can be that change to residents. The people now have a choice,” Corpus said. “They can vote for the person they feel is best for the position.”
