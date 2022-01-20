In any kind of campaign season, even this highly turbulent one, it appears the one certainty is that there will be a challenge to the reelection of Sheriff Carlos Bolanos.
Perhaps it is the nature of the job — the highest-profile law enforcement job in San Mateo County — that it will always attract complaints, particularly in an environment of increasingly harsh criticism of all law enforcement on the issue of use of force, complaints to which Bolanos’ office has not been immune.
The profile of the Sheriff’s Office has grown even more under Bolanos, as his deputies have become contracted police departments in several parts of the county, most notably Millbrae and San Carlos.
Perhaps it is Bolanos’ status as the highest-profile Latino in elective office in the county, with no slight intended to the low-key and unopposed County Controller Juan Raigoza. In addition to the racial issues this could raise is the possibility that some communities might expect something more from Bolanos.
Certainly, the suspicions that Bolanos acted improperly during a now-infamous trip to Las Vegas in 2007 have never fully subsided, even though the then-undersheriff was never accused of any criminal activity and emphatically denies any wrongdoing. Although, it can be noted quite accurately, that the bulk of the county’s establishment appears more than satisfied with his dismissal of the incident, judging by his long list of endorsements and an astonishingly successful campaign fundraising effort.
For all this, and maybe more, Bolanos has had an opponent in every election, and this time it is from within his ranks — Capt. Christina Corpus, who has been promoted by Bolanos over several years to her current position as titular police chief in Millbrae.
Corpus, highly credentialed and credible, nonetheless faces a tough, uphill fight.
It is a rule of politics that challengers first must make the case to that an incumbent no longer deserves the office. Then, challengers can offer themselves as the viable substitute.
Corpus, perhaps hampered by her continuing employment in the Sheriff’s Office and the possibility that too-strong attacks on Bolanos can lead to disciplinary actions or retaliation, has vowed to lead an office that is “more accountable, transparent and engaged.” She adds, she wants a “safer, diverse and inclusive Sheriff’s Office.” But she stops short of citing specific instances where Bolanos has failed in these areas. In other words, she appears reluctant to tell people Bolanos does not deserve another term and seems only to point to her own substantial credentials as a candidate.
The issue of Sheriff’s Office cooperation with ICE would have seemed to provide an ideal opportunity. After years defending his office policy of turning over to ICE some convicted felons who have served out a term, Bolanos suddenly reversed himself and announced he would discontinue the policy. He said he made the switch after a state-mandated forum at which person after person described ICE as a scourge on the community that made residents feel unsafe.
“I listened to the community,” Bolanos said in an interview this week. “I also looked at what everybody (other law enforcement agencies) around me are doing. I heard person after person say it would inhibit their ability to work with law enforcement.”
It would seem a tailor-made issue for Corpus and an opportunity to win allies among those who were most critical of Bolanos’ policy. Instead, she said in an interview, that she supports continuing to work with ICE, on a highly limited basis, to deport those felons who pose an “imminent threat” to the community. “You do have to strike a balance,” she said. “I’m not saying I won’t cooperate with ICE.”
As for the bulk of the campaign, Bolanos spent most of last year raising money and said he is near his goal of $500,000. “I may have to adjust it upwards,” he said.
Corpus, who has been very present on social media, said she will meet her campaign’s goal of raising $100,000. “I’m not going to win this election by the amount of money I raise,” she said. “It’s about change, and people who want change.”
AND HERE WE GO: David Canepa is in high dudgeon over Assemblymember Kevin Mullin’s use of Assembly campaign funds to communicate with his constituents — who also are residents of the congressional district. There have been accusations of illegality, although saying it does not make it so. The Mullin campaign’s response was to call Canepa’s accusations “dirty politics,” and to hold Canepa personally responsible for rain damage to $10 million worth of the county’s COVID-related supplies. Sitting on the sidelines: Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach, who, no doubt, is happy to watch these two slug away at each other.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
