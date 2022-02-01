Editor,
As we are experiencing this period of high food prices, this provides all Americans with an opportunity to evaluate their relationship with food.
The following three guidelines may help curb obesity and improve our health.
1). Limit your exposure to sugar, vegetable oil and carbohydrates.
2). Eat only when hungry.
3). Daily, consume about 10 times in calories the weight you want to obtain.
4). A quick check is to divide your height as measure in inches by your waist measured in inches, should be greater than 2.
To good health.
Bob Krainz
Belmont
