Editor,
In his March 31 letter, “Legalize fourplexes: An open letter to San Mateo City Council,” Jonathan New quotes the New York Times that “San Mateo single-family zoning is steeped in racist redlining policy.” So much for relying on an “honest reliable source.”
Most San Mateo County residents would like the fourplexes constructed in Hillsborough, Atherton and Woodside. As Atherton has soaring median home prices because they have building and zoning regulations requiring homes to be on at least 1 acre — a great place for fourplexes!
It’s the same old story — the people with the money have the quality of life and it’s the working class people with the 30-year loans putting their children through school trying to make ends meet that are the subject of this absurd experiment. They are the ones that are always under attack for wanting to preserve their quality of life.
People who are demanding housing see those who worked hard all their lives and purchased homes in the single-family working class neighborhoods as the enemy when, in fact, these homeowners have toiled hard and gave up so many things for a quality of life, not to have neighbors turn their properties into warehousing of people with the jamming of more and more people in neighborhoods that cannot accommodate them.
Do you want your city to look like South San Francisco, which was once the “Industrial City,” a hub of blue collar workers, now turned into the 21st century city of tenement housing? Demand that your city councils represent you and not the special interests of Sacramento.
Frank Scafani
San Bruno
