Editor,
A year ago, I made a mistake and bought a Toyota vehicle, thinking Toyota went along with California’s emission standards. I was wrong. Toyota, along with a few other companies, choose to go along with our administration’s idea that stronger emission policies were not needed and cost manufacturers money. Four manufacturers: Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW understood the need and the reasoning behind California’s requirement and honored those requirements even when the EPA lowered theirs. Our present EPA is assaulting all previous advances in cleaning up our air and it’s time we stand up to them and say “no.” The EPA was put in place to protect our water, air and ground and right now, it’s not doing what it was designed to do. Once again, if you care about our children’s future, call or write your representative before it’s too late.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.