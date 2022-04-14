Editor,
Mark Simon ran a column last week about three candidates running to fill Jackie Speier’s seat in Congress.
Good, I thought, perhaps I’ll learn something about the candidates and Mark’s insights will assist in making a decision. But no, the entire article was about how much money each had raised and arguably most of us don’t care, unless a great deal of money came from special interests. If you’re going to take one-third of a page of valuable newsprint space, please reward your reader’s time with information that’s worthwhile.
Darrell Batchelder
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.