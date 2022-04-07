Assemblyman Kevin Mullin has surged ahead in fundraising for the 15th congressional district race, while Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach has maintained a competitive campaign treasury. As for San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, his fundraising is shrouded in mystery.
According to the campaigns, Mullin raised more than $384,000 from Jan. 1-March 31, including $200,000 in just the month of March; Beach raised more than $164,000 during the same period; the Canepa campaign brusquely declined to respond to an inquiry by me about their fundraising during the period.
For the full campaign cycle, Mullin has raised more than $605,000, Beach has raised more than $441,000.
All these numbers are estimates. A formal report will be filed by the campaigns later in the month, and it is likely the Mullin and Beach numbers will be higher as some final checks roll in.
Mullin, Beach and Canepa are running to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, who announced she is retiring at the end of the year.
This is a significant turnaround from the fundraising reports at the end of 2021, which showed Canepa had raised more than $400,000 and was substantially ahead in the money race. Beach was in second and Mullin a distant third, relying on $60,000 in personal funds to jump-start his campaign, including a $45,000 personal loan.
It is likely that poor showing by Mullin helped to energize a campaign that got off to a sluggish start, hampered, perhaps, by expectations that Mullin’s run would be more of a stroll. Canepa, on the other hand, began at a sprint and his driven campaigning and surprising fundraising totals clearly had an effect on the leisurely mindset of Mullin devotees.
Canepa’s aggressive campaigning makes it all the more curious that there is nothing forthcoming about his most recent fundraising efforts. When he stormed to the lead in January, Canepa trumpeted his success early and often. This time, nothing. When I inquired via text about his fundraising through March, Canepa referred me to his campaign consultant, Orrin Evans, who wrote back to Canepa: “Ignore this.”
Still, at every turn, the political establishment has been surprised by Canepa’s campaign. It is entirely possible his campaign finance report could contain further surprises. Any other comment would be speculative, and we can wait until the report is filed shortly.
In the meantime, it is clear that Beach is very much in the competition to finish in the top two in the June 7 primary and make it to the November general election. The conventional wisdom has been that it would be Mullin and Canepa in the general. These latest numbers suggest Beach could change that dynamic.
Her fundraising at the end of 2021 showed a strong base of individual donors, centered in Burlingame and emanating from there. She said the latest report will show further reliance on individuals.
“Our donations came from individual supporters from every city in our district,” she said. “Teachers, students, retirees, nonprofit workers, veterans and so many more donated from $10 to $5,800 and amounts in between. The money we’re raising to power this campaign comes from everyday people outside the political establishment who feel energized and inspired by our message.”
Similarly, the Mullin fundraising is “leaning on Kevin’s strength in this community,” said campaign manager Brian Rogers, and funds are coming from individuals throughout the county, including “grassroots and labor.”
Beach has used some of her money to launch a new video ad, the first one in the campaign. Titled “Shoes” it shows the various shoes she has worn as an Army captain, businesswoman, a volunteer and councilmember.
The ad opens with Beach saying, “Jackie Speier has big shoes to fill.” A video shot of Speier is in the background.
It is an unwritten rule in local politics that campaign materials not include a photo of someone who has endorsed your opponent. In this case, Speier has made an unusually high profile endorsement of Mullin.
So, it is a little surprising to see that shot of Speier briefly but prominently on display, in the Beach ad. Asked about it, Beach said that the screen shot is from Speier’s public video announcement of her retirement. “I was impressed by her message and by her life’s work,” Beach said.
It could be argued that the video is, in essence, in the public domain, but the problem with unwritten rules is, you know, they are unwritten. In the past, Speier has been known to react testily to the unsanctioned use of her image. In one notable instance, she endorsed the opponent of the candidate who used her picture without authorization. And it tipped the tide for the person ultimately endorsed by Speier.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
