Editor,
Citizens of Rome. Now that we have Caligula on the throne we see the folly of thinking that we had a republican form of government these past years. We can now let all that recede into the mists of history. The new age of government by fiat is with us. That may well change much as the weather depending on the crankiness of our ‘dear leader.’ Please stand by your iPhones for the latest directive.
One example is our behavior towards the Persian empire (Iran). Our dear leader decided one morning of particular ‘difficulty’ on his Twitter throne, that the earlier agreement achieved through due deliberation with our allies needed to be terminated. In what was always considered an act of war, we imposed blockading economic sanctions to throttle their economy. In addition we bullied those same allies to go along with the new directive of our dear leader or face his wrath. What will Caligula think of next?
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
And now we learn that Caligula Trump pulled out of the Iran deal just to spite his predecessor, President Obama, who contrary to Trump’s bragging, really won by a land slide, both with popular and EC votes. Twice. Who would think that Trump could stoop so low? Oh, OK, - the growing majority of us.
