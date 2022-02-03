Editor,
I tend to agree with Mr. Kevranian’s position on repealing the recently passed parklet fee charge as well as the idea that residents should contact councilmembers and let them know that they are also in favor of repealing the parklet fee (letter to the editor, “Burlingame parklets,” in the Jan. 29-30 edition of the Daily Journal).
The councilmembers do not have a “stake” in their decision or have to deal with the monitory ramifications the merchants will have to deal with to keep their doors open. We cannot forget it wasn’t the merchants, who restricted the number of patrons in a given business establishment or the plethora of other regulations placed upon the merchants; it was the politicians. In my letter to the council I asked them: If you are not willing to resend the parklet fee, as an act of solidarity for the merchants, would they reduce their own salary/expense account by the same amount merchants will be subjected to for their respective parklet?
Rich Grogan
Burlingame
