Editor,
On Jan. 18, the Burlingame City Council unanimously voted to implement a $250 a month fee for sidewalk cleaning to 43 restaurants who own Parklets. Both Broadway and Burlingame Avenue business districts pleaded with the City Council not to adopt the fee ordinance. The City Council didn’t care what 600 businesses who are represented by two downtowns had to say. The letters from the business districts explained in detail how restaurants are currently struggling with staff shortages, increased food cost, supply chain issues, minimum wage increases, sewer rate increase and ADA compliance lawsuits.
We are still in a pandemic and businesses and our community are still struggling. We ask the Burlingame City Council to reverse their action by eliminating the sidewalk cleaning fee of $250 ($3,000 a year) per month. The parklet owners agree on the $1,500 a year fee but not the $3,000 a year sidewalk cleaning fee. The city has received approximately $6.1 million from American Rescue Plan and CARES Act for COVID-related expenses. The fee starts as of April 1 and if the City Council does not reverse their decision, the Broadway Business District will lose 58% of the parklets.
My family has been a business owner on Broadway for the past 41 years and I have never seen in the past years where Burlingame City Council has ignored the recommendations of the two business districts.
Please support our local small businesses by emailing the entire Burlingame City Council to reverse their decision on the parklet cleaning fee at council@burlingame.org.
John Kevranian
President, Broadway Burlingame Business Improvement District
Burlingame
