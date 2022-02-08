Editor,
As one of the few restaurant owners in Burlingame who has attended and spoken at the council meetings regarding parklets and the sidewalk dining programs, I am here to say that the city of Burlingame has been incredibly supportive to our business. We would not have survived without the generous support of our council including $10,000 grants, waivers of parking fees, reimbursement of PPE supplies, purchasing and installing parklet barriers and managing the extra Public Works staff to clean and coordinate the parklets and sidewalks. As we emerge from the restrictions, we support the city efforts to recover these costs so that they can continue to deliver the outstanding services like library and safety our residents demand and which make Burlingame an attractive place to do business.
The costs for the annual parklet and the monthly maintenance fee are appropriate as we have not been charged for anything to date. The investment that my business has made in the construction and maintenance of our parklet is in excess of $60,000 and a very wise one as our guests prefer to sit in our parklet or at the sidewalk tables rather than inside our dining room or small patio. Without the parklet and sidewalk table program, we would not be in business after 17 years in Burlingame.
To ask members of the City Council to reduce their minimal salaries (as little as $6,000 per year) is absurd. They have served us well and city funds should not be wasted to pull salary records for our council who have spent numerous hours helping our businesses survive through the plethora of challenges our businesses have endured over the past two years.
Alisa Ferrari
Owner, Stella Alpina Osteria
Burlingame
