I was loathe to submit a rebuttal to Matt Grocott’s rebuttal to my rebuttal. However, he incited me to write with his abhorrent assertion about the Capitol riot: “To my knowledge, no one in Congress or on their staff were (sic) ‘brutalized’.” The Cambridge dictionary defines “brutalize” as “to treat someone in a cruel and violent way.” An aide to Sen. McConnell reported during the siege that “the situation was dire; if backup did not arrive soon, people could die.” U.S. Rep. Speier posted that “The terrorists were pounding on the doors trying to get into the chamber and then I heard one shot.” And, referring to staff members who were working offsite, U.S. Rep. Gerald Connelly adds: “… the people I think who were struggling the most are the people who physically were not here.” The cruelty and violence of the Trump flag-waving insurrectionists was manifest both inside and outside the Capitol walls.
Mike Aydelott
San Carlos
