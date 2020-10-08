Editor,
Why doesn’t anyone discuss the biggest obstacle to producing affordable housing? Taxes. For example, homeowners who want to construct an accessory dwelling unit will be assessed escalating property taxes in perpetuity. This cost is then added to the rent.
The California voter guide states Proposition 15 will initially provide no funds but will require hiring assessors who will decide what commercial properties are worth. Does the government really need to hire more employees with pensions to collect more taxes? Who really ends up paying the higher taxes? Will companies close and will jobs be lost?
Bill Williams
San Mateo
