Editor,
I am pleased to hear the San Mateo City Council has agreed to put Measure P (extension of height and density limitations) on the November ballot but disappointed they felt the need to voice their opposition to it (“San Mateo City Council opposes height measure” in the Wednesday, May 20, edition of the Daily Journal). For me, it seems to reflect the real estate interests on the council.
I recall in 1996 the effort by Bay Meadows to install a card room in their facility. It took a huge grassroots effort to put the issue on the ballot. I also recall, given the chance to decide whether they wanted gambling in our city, the vote by residents was overwhelming. November will be our chance to do that again — in this case to protect the residential quality of our city for the next 10 years, just like we did in 1991 and 2004. This is our chance to make our voices heard again. Let’s do it!
Jan Lamphier
San Mateo
