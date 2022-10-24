It’s not often a city has the opportunity to re-envision its downtown into a regional employment and transit hub, and it’s even less often it has the potential to plan for a quarter of its Regional Housing Needs Allocation or “RHNA” within a 16-acre parcel. This Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Redwood City Planning Commission has the chance to do just that.

Jason Baker

Jason Baker

Following extensive analysis, robust community input and collaboration with property owners Caltrain and SamTrans, the upcoming Planning Commission meeting marks the culmination of a nearly three-year, community-led effort to establish the Redwood City Transit District. The Transit District will allow for the outdated Sequoia Station Shopping Center and the Redwood City Transit Center to become a vibrant mixed-use community, connecting the heart of downtown Redwood City to an upgraded and expanded transit corridor.

Ali Sapirman

Ali Sapirman

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription