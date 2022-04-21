The climate crisis is already here. In California, the impacts to our environment and health are worsening as we experience longer and frequent droughts, devastating wildfires, and more. Our state government leads the nation in reducing emissions and making polluters pay — but there’s more we can do. Only by all our effort will we be able to meet this moment together. Large or small, we all have a role to play.
We are not powerless in this climate crisis. There are opportunities for everyone to make an impact, whether you have an hour to give or a full year. In fall 2020, as part of our state’s comprehensive strategy to address the climate crisis, California Volunteers, Office of the Governor launched the country’s first state-level climate service corps. The California Climate Action Corps’ mission is to empower all Californians to take meaningful action to safeguard the climate.
If you want to make a difference, build a career in the climate field, and join a network of leaders, California needs you! The California Climate Action Corps Fellowship connects public agencies, tribes, nonprofits and schools with talented, motivated emerging leaders to move the needle on climate change in their communities. Fellows serve as a full-time AmeriCorps member for either a two-month summer term or 11-month term while gaining valuable experience, mentorship and training. Service projects engage communities through volunteerism, climate action and education primarily focused on urban greening (tree planting), organic waste and edible food recovery (redirecting edible food to families in need that would otherwise be disposed of) and wildfire resiliency (creating defensible space).
After hearing about the Climate Action Corps fellowship from a faculty member at her university, Ariana Roman joined to serve as a fellow recruiting volunteers and neighborhood leaders, facilitating webinars and establishing relationships with partner organizations to help the community prepare for potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs and other climate-related disasters. Like many fellowship alumni who transfer their training and experience to a new career in the climate field, Ariana now serves as a climate and disaster program specialist.
“Over the years, I became numb to the calls about climate change. This program restored my faith, by serving alongside individuals who were just as motivated, engaged and felt the urgency to make a real difference ... right now. I’ve seen how it is possible for anyone to make a transformative difference in their community.” — Ariana Roman, 2021 fellow.
Multiple levels of commitment are possible in the California Climate Action Corps — making the corps accessible to literally every person in our state. California Volunteers created the first statewide volunteer hub through VolunteerMatch to help connect individuals with opportunities to volunteer, serve or take action at home, school or work. Prospective volunteers can find opportunities in their community or make small changes at their own home.
Through seemingly small activities, anyone can make a meaningful impact. Organics like food scraps, yard trimmings, paper and cardboard make up half of what Californians dump in landfills, releasing harmful pollutants into our atmosphere. Simple actions such as donating unused food or composting food waste make a real difference, as does conducting a home energy audit, switching to LED bulbs or unplugging electronic devices when not in use.
The best part of climate action is including kids in this team effort. For us, climate action is a family affair. Whether composting food waste in the kitchen or relandscaping the front yard with drought tolerant plants, each opportunity is a chance for the next generation to learn how to positively shape the world they live in.
California’s leadership and commitment to reducing carbon emissions and fighting climate change will spur innovation and emerging technologies. For example, pledging to produce only zero-emission vehicles by 2040 is an aggressive goal to demonstrate how sustainable technology is good for our economic and environmental futures. But goal setting and passing new laws will only get us so far.
Adapting to extreme weather events will require all Californians coming together to take action. This Earth Day, April 22, sign up to serve (fellowship applications are open now), join a neighborhood tree planting, or take action in your own home. Together, we will show the world what is possible and lead the next generation to a more sustainable future.
Visit CaliforniaVolunteers.ca.gov to find ways to serve, volunteer and take action this Earth Day and throughout the year. Need volunteers for your climate projects? Visit the CCAC Hub to list your volunteer opportunities.
Josh Becker represents California’s 13th Senate District. Led by the state’s Chief Service Officer, Josh Fryday, California Volunteers is tasked with engaging Californians in service, volunteering and civic action to tackle our state’s most pressing challenges.
