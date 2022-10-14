Anyone who has spent time in a classroom can tell you that the fewer distractions, the better when it comes to teaching our children. When teachers have to worry about facilities’ shortcomings, it is another distraction. When administrators have to worry about if a play structure is safe for all to use, it is another distraction.
The Redwood City School District has been transparent about its work in improving its schools through two separate bond measures over the past 20 years. The projects from these bond measures have been completed on time and under budget. But more needs to be done and Measure S will help complete necessary work at the district’s schools.
The $298 million bond being asked for through Measure S will modernize aging classrooms, and provide funding for new electrical, plumbing and heating and cooling systems, along with much-needed security upgrades, improved playgrounds and staff housing.
An opponent of the measure believes the district and its officials are being vague in its ballot language, and he has a point. However, it is the way school districts now process these improvements. District officials create a master plan with specific project priorities then write ballot language that captures the essence of the work without saying exactly what it will do. That is essentially because it provides flexibility in case needs change or there are cost overruns. It may not be perfect, but it makes sense.
Teachers also know how to work in less than perfect conditions, but it makes their job more difficult and their job is difficult enough. Besides, there are emerging issues with HVAC and air circulation needs that need to be addressed when it comes to hotter days and the potential for spread of diseases such as COVID. Granted, the teachers themselves are more important than the buildings in which they teach, but creating safe and modern classrooms and facilities makes their jobs just a little bit easier. And believe it or not, it’s well worth that investment.
Measure S deserves your support.
