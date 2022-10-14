Anyone who has spent time in a classroom can tell you that the fewer distractions, the better when it comes to teaching our children. When teachers have to worry about facilities’ shortcomings, it is another distraction. When administrators have to worry about if a play structure is safe for all to use, it is another distraction.

The Redwood City School District has been transparent about its work in improving its schools through two separate bond measures over the past 20 years. The projects from these bond measures have been completed on time and under budget. But more needs to be done and Measure S will help complete necessary work at the district’s schools.

