Proposition 1: Amends the California Constitution to expressly include the fundamental right to privacy in personal reproductive decisions, which includes the right to an abortion or contraceptives. Prohibits the state from denying or interfering with those rights. Though this is current law, this proposition would make it permanent. YES.
Proposition 26: Allows in-person roulette, dice games and sports wagering on tribal lands and sports wagering at race tracks, while imposing new taxes on profits. Generally tribes should be able to do what they want on their own land, but this is too big of a gambling expansion. We can do better than this as a state. NO.
Proposition 27: Allows online and mobile sports wagering outside tribal lands for those over 21, while imposing new taxes on profits. Again, we can do better than this. NO.
Proposition 28: Provides additional funding for arts and music education in public schools by allocating 1% of already required state and local funding. Arts and music education has been underfunded for too long. YES.
Proposition 29: Requires on-site licensed medical professional at kidney dialysis clinics. This is a labor dispute that has no business, once again, being decided through a state initiative. NO.
Proposition 30: Provides funding for programs to reduce air pollution and prevent wildfires by increasing taxes on personal income over $2 million. No matter the good cause, earmarking taxes from a certain bracket for a specific use is poor governance. California’s budgeting has long relied on this bracket for a variety of needs. Reform to our taxation structure is needed to eliminate our boom-and-bust cycles, but that isn’t what is happening here. This is a carve-out for a specific need that eliminates a certain amount of flexibility when budgetary needs require it. NO.
Proposition 31: Referendum on 2020 law to prohibit the retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products. The ban was passed by our elected Legislature, and signed by our elected governor, in a highly open process. Overturning it subverts the will of the people through their elected representatives. Voting yes will allow the law to take effect and will prohibit the sale of certain flavored tobacco products. YES.
