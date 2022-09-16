It is not often, or practically never, that voters get to choose all five of a school district’s trustees. Yet, here we are.
The San Carlos School District has been through a tough time in recent years, with a departure of a superintendent, budgetary fluctuations spurred by the state’s obscure and, at times, unfair school funding systems and the challenges that arose because of COVID. Now, with a new superintendent, a “new normal” around COVID and some stability with the budget, there is an opportunity to build on this foundation.
Two of the three incumbents currently running for the seats were appointed, leaving only Neil Layton as the only board member to be elected by voters. Layton has done a remarkable job in creating a sense of practical calm these past two years and has been able to deliver on some of the best educational standards in the area. The other two board members, Ben Kornell and Sarah Cassanego, also have a firm understanding of the districts issues and promise. Cassanego has prided herself on her equity work. Kornell is focused on the district’s potential. After such a tumultuous time, it’s best to keep a form of continuity and all three have been careful stewards of the district and its mission. It makes a ton of sense to allow them to build on this new foundation.
Although we recommend the three incumbents, it is hard not to like the energy, the ideas and the perspectives of Kit Waffle. She deserves credit for taking on the three incumbents, but we wish she would have taken on the short term, which has two open seats. We hope she sticks around.
Instead, there are five candidates for two short-term seats and Sarah Kinahan and Tracy Park are the best bets. Kinahan is a clear choice. She is well versed in school needs and trends as she works at the County Office of Education. She has long been an early education advocate and should be a tremendous resource as transitional kindergarten expands. Park has a broad range of experience with PTA, the education foundation, as a current parent, and as a substitute teacher throughout the district. It is that experience that will only serve the district board well now and into the future.
While all the candidates had the experience to offer much to the discussion about bettering the district, the best choices are Layton, Kornell, Cassanego, Kinahan and Park.
