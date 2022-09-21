For the first time, Belmont residents will have to choose for themselves who will be the mayor for two years. With the switch to district elections, the City Council decided to split the city into four districts with a citywide elected mayor rather than have the position rotate amongst councilmembers.
Running for the seats are two current members of the City Council. Warren Lieberman has been on the council for 17 years, while Mates has been on it for four years. Both would make excellent mayors.
Lieberman has seen it all, and should be thanked for weathering several storms to bring Belmont to the point it is today with the help of other councilmembers and city staff. He could step into the role with ease and has the experience and know-how to be successful. However, Mates’ experience is nothing to sneeze at either. In fact, one could argue that the last four years squeezed in a series of crises equal to double that time. In that time, Mates has exhibited true leadership whether it be for her work on the Public Safety Subcommittee with fellow Councilmember Davina Hurt, and others, or absorbing many perspectives to accomplish goals and ensure the entire community feels heard.
Mates also represents the future of Belmont and it’s time for that baton of leadership to go to a new generation that can fully represent what the city is becoming and what it will be. Mates will do just that.
For District 1, there are two candidates running to represent the east side of the city, Planning Commissioner Gina Latimerlo and Realtor Michael Craig. Both have similar points of view when it comes to making sure the east side is represented well and is not an afterthought when it comes to city policy. However, Latimerlo has an ease about her that would make that effort more fruitful. Getting people involved and interested in government decisions takes a certain amount of finesse and Latimerlo seems to be able to connect well with all.
However, both emphasize the need for the City Council and staff to take seriously the concerns of the people in the flat areas of the city and to not consider it as a place where the impact of new decisions should strike. That’s an important point, and one that Latimerlo will be sure to hold strong.
While both Craig and Lieberman would do well in the positions they seek, there has to be a choice, and the edge goes to Latimerlo and Mates.
