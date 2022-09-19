Belmont’s first at-large mayoral election to represent the city will feature two councilmembers, with Mayor Julia Mates and Councilmember Warren Lieberman campaigning for the position.

The Nov. 8 election will be the first with elections for four districts and the fifth council seat occupied by the at-large mayor serving a two-year term. Mates highlighted her lived experiences and the fresh perspective needed for mayor, noting she is biracial and a member of the AAPI community, a working parent and renter who has lived in Belmont since 2006. Lieberman has served on the council since 2005 and is the president of a management consulting firm. He cited his strong track record of compromise and outreach to people on all sides as strengths he would bring to Belmont’s top elected position.

(4) comments

stmpjmpr
stmpjmpr

“You can’t have people on the narrow trail who feel like they are going to get run over by bicyclists,” Lieberman said. “It doesn’t mean the bicyclists have to be thrown out of the park. It means you have to start figuring out how to divide up the resource.”

We've had successful multi-use for over 30 years, and no data suggests there is an actual problem of conflict. It doesn't make sense to ban bikers--who built the trails in question--because of a few peoples' "feeling". Lieberman is pandering to a small minority here to try and look like he's a "both sides" candidate, but there really aren't two sides here. There is a handful of homeowners on the ridge who want Waterdog as their own private backyard, and there's almost everyone else.

For a more accurate take on the issue, please see the article by the Waterdog Open Space Stewards: https://waterdogstewards.com/articles/whats-going-on-with-the-pros-plan

Dirk van Ulden
Dirk van Ulden

He has my vote as well. Although impressive and with potential, Julia is not quite there yet.

Tommy Tee
Tommy Tee

Warren's got my vote!

JustMike650
JustMike650

Dear Belmont Residents

Vote for Warren!

