Daily Journal endorsements

Mike Guingona has a wealth of experience when it come to community service and understanding the needs of the people he serves. He also has a deep well of energy to take ideas into action.

His time serving on the Daly City Council, and as a coach, trainer and attorney means he knows governance and budgets, the community and its needs, and has an ability to understand complex issues that affect a wide array of people.

