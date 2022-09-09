Mike Guingona has a wealth of experience when it come to community service and understanding the needs of the people he serves. He also has a deep well of energy to take ideas into action.
His time serving on the Daly City Council, and as a coach, trainer and attorney means he knows governance and budgets, the community and its needs, and has an ability to understand complex issues that affect a wide array of people.
Both he and his challenger, Mike Makstman, have good ideas on supporting staff, improving the student experience and ensuring the district’s facilities stay up to date. Makstman has experience working for the city and county of San Francisco as a chief information security officer, and knows auditing and oversight. One of his ideas is to achieve efficiencies through staffing changes, but that can sometimes be perceived as making cuts. While looking at efficiencies is always worthwhile, it is important to consider the potential impact to staff who have just gone through a challenging time during the pandemic.
Guingona knows the community well, would hit the ground running, understands the key issues the district is facing and is your best bet for this seat.
