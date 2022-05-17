While this is a difficult time to be leading a law enforcement agency, it should also be seen as an era of opportunity as well.
In the race to be our county’s next sheriff, incumbent Carlos Bolanos is being challenged by Sheriff’s Capt. Christina Corpus, who oversees the office’s Millbrae bureau.
Bolanos has taken on these challenges well and responds in time to calls for change. Operationally, the Sheriff’s Office appears strong despite a shortage of deputies and there is still a high level of arrests that come from top-level investigations and collaboration with other law enforcement agencies. Yet, we believe Corpus could come up to speed quickly as she is already a member of the office’s leadership team and is keenly aware of both the challenges and opportunities. When it comes to opportunities and communication, Corpus has the edge.
There is renewed interest in how laws are enforced in this nation as it relates to race. This issue emerged in the summer of 2020 and reflects a new thinking when it comes to resources in keeping every part of our community safe. A call for reducing funding to law enforcement has waned, but the energy behind wanting to do things differently has been evident in more focus on mental illness as a cause of public safety incidents. There has been progress made, but there could also be much more.
There have also been operational challenges related to the pandemic that have exacerbated ongoing issues caused by this area’s rising cost of living. Staffing levels are a concern, but that is the case with many other agencies. Creativity is needed in getting the office fully staffed.
Bolanos is well-regarded for his operational savvy yet sometimes falls short when it comes to communication. At one time, an understanding of interior operations was enough bulwark to stave off calls for change and a top law enforcement official could simply dismiss suggestions from people who didn’t understand the ins and outs of policing and the challenges faced every day. But that time is no longer. More people have ideas of how things could be better and communication between the interior and exterior is now an essential part of the job.
On this issue, Corpus clearly has more interest in proactive engagement with the community to receive input and to also explain the basis for how the office operates. People are demanding this, and justifiably so.
One can contend that the office is operationally sound and running smoothly. And for the most part it is, there are both large-scale operations, investigations and day-to-day enforcement that keeps the community safe. The office and its deputies are largely doing a good job in challenging circumstances in their obligations to our county.
But at times, every agency needs a new beginning and fresh leadership. The office could use a restart, with a new energy targeting proactive transparency and communication. Corpus has that as the central focus of her campaign to be San Mateo County sheriff for a reason. She has the experience, the mission and the mindset to take the operational strength of the office and make it better for all to see while ensuring that every community question is answered and understood. This is an opportunity we simply cannot pass up. Corpus deserves our county’s support to take on that challenge so we can move in a fresh new direction together.
(0) comments
