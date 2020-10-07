It’s been happening over time. Inexorably, the Bay shoreline immediately south of San Francisco International Airport, is being strengthened in several areas.
Major projects to improve levees in Foster City and North Shoreview in San Mateo are gearing up.
Both are multimillion dollar construction efforts, stimulated in large measure by pressure from the federal government due to potential flooding and expensive insurance concerns.
Taxpayers in Foster City and North Shoreview are bearing the fiscal brunt of both projects. And there’s more.
This past January saw a particularly challenging combination of extreme high tides and high wind coming from the east. The result was significant over-topping of the levee system south of SFO and damaging erosion along portions of the Bayfront.
It didn’t get a lot of notice at the time, but, in response, several hotels and other property owners have quietly strengthened their shore protections with new rip-rap and other forms of fresh armoring.
As examples, the levees near both the Marriott Hotel and the Embassy Suites Hotel in Burlingame have been repaired and shored up, albeit modestly, in the wake of January’s rough winter weather experience.
Less than a mile to the south, the developer of a set of major new shoreline office buildings is working on levee improvements near a cove northwest of Coyote Point’s main beach (which also has been buttressed).
Nearby, a levee that extends toward the cove from the Coyote Point main beach is also being improved.
No matter how you care to slice it, all of this is an obvious nod to the threat of sea level rise and what could be severe future financial consequences, not to mention a patchwork levee system that is aging, no more than merely adequate and increasingly vulnerable.
The county is adjusting to state’s new criteria
Once again, the state’s health authorities have changed the criteria for permitting counties to ease out of tough virus-induced restrictions.
Now, counties must address separate indicators relating to disease impacts on poor, minority communities, as opposed to treating county populations as a whole. Once more, it’s a new ballgame.
So how is San Mateo County handling this fresh roadblock to getting back to some semblance of normalcy. Is it fair? Is it reasonable?
In an email, Louise Rogers, chief, San Mateo County Health, stated, in part:
“We see significant inequities in the virus’ impact among San Mateo County populations, with lower income residents and populations of color facing greater exposure and risk.
“Our mitigation approach has prioritized these populations and must continue to do so to protect the residents living in the communities that are the focus of the newly announced equity metric ... we aren’t surprised to see this disparity and it reinforces our understanding that there are deep systemic inequities across our residents’ living conditions, work conditions and access to supports.”
But another question continues to nag: Does a new barrier to reopening the county’s economy, schools, libraries, museums, etc. wind up hurting the very people the fresh, ethnic-oriented restriction is supposed to help?
Pandemic has shut down a community asset
It would be fair to state that Friday nights along the Peninsula haven’t been the same this fall. The pandemic has seen to that.
Friday night high school football games have been put on hold until January — at least that’s the current plan. Until then, the fields remain dark on Friday nights.
It just seems rather odd and somehow unsettling. Those Friday night affairs are more than athletic events; they are community gatherings, complete with food, music and friendly competition.
Huge purchase premium is a sign of the times
It has been well-documented that the county’s home prices continue to increase in spite of the pandemic and its economic ramifications.
One stark example occurred in San Carlos prior to Labor Day. A home on Belmont Avenue sold for $700,000 above the asking price.
Such a huge premium goes well beyond the norm in that community. But, again, it’s a sign of the unpredictable times.
It’s Burlingame schools only for this development
Still in a property frame of mind, your correspondent got bamboozled late last month.
A real estate website erroneously stated that a new Burlingame condo complex was touting Hillsborough public schools as an option for its new, young residents. Not true.
The developer, D.R. Horton, does not promote such an alternative. It’s Burlingame public schools only.
Contact John Horgan by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
