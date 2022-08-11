Moments after the June primary ended — and even before — candidates for two open seats on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors wasted no time barreling ahead into the Nov. 8 runoff election.
In the District 2 race, Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone and Noelia Corzo, San Mateo-Foster City School District board trustee, began raising money for the runoff election, according to the latest campaign finance reports for May 22-June 30. Corzo raised $7,300 earmarked for November; Stone raised $45,000.
Stone has been running for the seat since 2019, but his fundraising always seemed to be lagging, perhaps because would-be donors thought he would win the race outright in June. Instead, he barely squeaked past a strong showing by Corzo, and maybe that has energized Stone’s potential donors.
But it is the race in District 3 between Menlo Park Councilmember Ray Mueller and San Carlos Councilmember Laura Parmer-Lohan, where not only money, but endorsements and dubious polling questions hint of a busy campaign.
Parmer-Lohan logged $68,000 in November money, according to the May 22-June 30 report; Mueller raised $15,000.
Mueller, meanwhile, picked up another notable endorsement this week from multidistrict commissioner Virginia Chang Kiraly. She finished third in the June primary with nearly 20% of the vote. Her nod could tip the November scales between Parmer-Lohan and Mueller, who finished by first a mere 1,100 votes.
But Chang Kiraly’s endorsement may include some baggage the cautious Mueller could do without. In her statement of support, Chang Kiraly wrote: “As a woman, elected leader, businesswoman and community volunteer, I believe we must focus on important issues, rather than identity politics, to ensure that real problems are solved.
Parmer-Lohan is the third openly gay candidate for the board, behind pioneers Tom Nolan, elected in 1984, and Rich Gordon, elected in 1996. Her candidacy has attracted support from a broad base of organizations devoted to electing LGBTQ persons to office.
Parmer-Lohan’s personal story has not been a central element of her campaign, certainly no more than any other candidate who highlights meaningful family and personal details.
Nolan was the first, and he demonstrated in a way that expanded public understanding that personal stories matter. Because of Nolan’s own history, he pushed the county into an aggressive response to the AIDS crisis. While the county has a history of compassion, it is likely the AIDS crisis would not have been addressed as well without Nolan. His presence meant that issue had an advocate at the table. It is the fundamental reason all underrepresented and underserved communities should push for political power.
All elected officials rely on their personal experiences to inform policymaking, and all candidates rely on personal connections and history to raise money.
The political question is whether Chang Kiraly, by raising “identity politics,” has energized a coalition of donors who can make a difference in what could be a close race.
The question of how close this race really is brings us back to last week’s report on poll data released by Parmer-Lohan. It purports to show her ahead 40.8% to 22.9% “after information about both candidates.”
I contacted Parmer-Lohan to find out what was included in the “information about both candidates.” Was it a straightforward description or did it push voters to a desired outcome?
Pleading a busy schedule, Parmer-Lohan asked that I submit my questions in writing. This is not ideal. A written exchange leaves no opportunity for follow-up questions. That is exactly what happened.
Parmer-Lohan responded yesterday — in writing — that the poll was conducted by Godbe Research, led by Bryan Godbe, longtime local pollster. She said: “Bryan Godbe has indicated that the poll is consistent with what is typical for this type of race — which is to present voters with information about all candidates and then ask the voter to weigh in on for whom they are likely to vote.”
I wanted to ask Parmer-Lohan about some polling questions, sent to me by a source, that asked voter response to a statement that Mueller “will say whatever he thinks a person wants to hear to get their vote.” And that Mueller “has spent years pandering to special interests to advance his career.” And that Mueller “is in the pocket of big developers.”
Indeed, these are typical “push” questions that can skew results.
They are said to have been posed by McGuire Research, a Las Vegas-based survey firm. Among the clients listed on its website is Godbe Research. Godbe did not respond to a request for an interview.
Parmer-Lohan was cordial enough: “Fundraising, community outreach, paid job and family responsibilities make time management a bit challenging, so I appreciate your being flexible.”
Of course, I really had no choice.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
