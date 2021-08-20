A year has passed since our beloved son’s unexpected death (due to a first heart attack) last August 4, and we wish to honor his memory with an obituary (which was not done last year).
Matthew was born at Sequoia Hospital in 1967 to Thomas and Catherine Delfs and was raised in Redwood City. Growing up he had two mothers-Catherine and his sister Diane, who was 5 years older. He attended Roosevelt Elementary, Kennedy Jr. High, San Carlos High (as a Freshman its’ final year), then Menlo School. He was active in Boy Scouts, skiing, biking, cross country, church choir and was noted for his sense of humor. He went on to graduate from the University of Southern California in 1989 with a degree in Computer Information Systems. While there he was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity.
He worked for the U.S. Federal Government for 30 years; first at GSA in downtown San Francisco for 13 years, and then for the S.F. Presidio Trust the next 17 years as their Website and Internet Administrator. He married Karin Lyn Bjorkman on Oct. 2, 1993, and then set up home in Redwood City. Two daughters, Annika Haley (2000) and Kaitlyn Linnea (2004) followed. Annika is currently a Senior at San Diego University and Kaitlyn is a Senior at Woodside High. His widow, Karin Delfs, is the Facilities Director at the Peninsula Community Center in Redwood City. Both Matthew and his wife were active members of Peninsula Covenant Church in RC teaching 5th grade Sunday School classes there for many years. Matthew is survived by his parents, wife Karin, daughters Annie and Katie, plus his sister Diane Delfs Reinhard and nephew Anders Reinhard.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.