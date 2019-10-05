Family and friends around the world are grieving the sudden death of Lynn Singleton Ewing, a beloved and longtime resident of San Carlos.
Born to parents Lee and Joan Singleton, Lynn was raised in San Diego, along with her cherished younger sister, Vickie. Her early career as a flight attendant and deep interest in other peoples and their cultures eventually took her to 50 countries.
Lynn’s lifelong joy was playing and teaching the accordion. She delighted in performing often, both solo and in orchestras internationally. She inspired her students and energized the Bay Area accordion community with dedicated leadership over many years.
Lynn and Gail Ewing married in 1985. Together they created a home that welcomed large gatherings of friends and family over three decades. Lynn became a loving anchor for their blended family, including her daughter Kristin, Gail’s daughters Melissa and Jessica, and their son Todd. More recently, she relished the roles of active Grandmother to Josiah, Zaiden, Kolbey, Beau, Elsie, and Benjamin, adoring Aunt to Brittany, and Great Aunt to baby Ana.
Lynn and Gail were active members of the Unitarian Universalists of San Mateo for over 30 years. In addition to serving on numerous committees, often as Chair, she took other leadership roles including Director of Religious Education, Worship Associate, and choir member. Combining her love of travel and children, Lynn sponsored a child in a partner church in the Philippine village of Ulay.
Lynn served with insight and enthusiasm wherever needed. She was deeply loved for her compassion, loyal friendship, justice seeking, curiosity, and full engagement in the adventure of life.
A Celebration of Life will be held October 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Filoli House and Gardens, 86 Canada Road, Woodside. The family wishes to accommodate all who want to attend. Please RSVP to deeanamc@yahoo.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lynn’s honor to Unitarian Universalists of San Mateo, 300 East Santa Inez, San Mateo 94401 (or online at www. uusanmateo.org); or to Worldwide EndoMarch c/o Brittany Roney, 8027 Macaw Court, Rohnert Park, CA 94928 (or online at www.endomarch-news.org/donate).
