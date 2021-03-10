Lissi Engelhart Photo

Lissi Engelhart, 91, passed away peacefully with her devoted husband by her side. Born and raised in Denmark, Lissi settled in California in the early 1970’s, caring for her two young daughters while working as a bookkeeper.

In 1975, Lissi married the love of her life, Al Engelhart. She told him she had been sent here to be his angel, and, indeed, Al felt truly blessed. It was a love story for the ages- an inseparable bond that was always on display, never faltered, and admired by all who bore witness. Lissi became an American citizen in the 1980’s, but remained proud of her Danish roots, serving twice as a president of the Danish American Women’s Club.

Fueled by an ever-present pot of tea, Lissi was an accomplished needle worker, photographer, rose gardener and cook. She took great pride in her San Mateo home and delighted in being the neighborhood auntie for the lane’s children and pets. She was also a proud and doting Mormor. Caring for her grandkids brought her immense happiness.

Lissi is survived by her husband Albert Engelhart; daughters Tina Prozell (Mike), Anne-Marie Rasmussen, Dea Morton (Allyn) and Oletta Branstiter (Dan). She was a cherished Mormor to Sean and Elizabeth, and Grandma to James, Laura, Shelly, Aaron, Ellen and their families; and beloved aunt to numerous nephews and nieces in Denmark. She will be deeply missed.

Lissi always stopped to smell the roses and never left you without a hug. May her warmth and spirit live on in all of us.

