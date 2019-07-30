Kenneth (Kenny) Bingen, beloved father & grandpa, passed away in Redwood City Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at age 83, from a long term illness. He was surrounded by his son Matthew, grandchildren, extended family, and cherished friends.
He was preceded in death, by his parents Clarence Bingen, Margaret (Strupp) Davoli and sister, Mary Bingen. Ken is survived by his two sons, Matthew & Andrew Bingen, grandsons, Vincent & Dimitrius Bingen, brothers Dennis Bingen, and Michael Flynn, sister Diane (Dee) Edmonds, his Aunt Arlene, cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ken was born and raised in Wisconsin. At age seventeen, he joined the US Army. Following his military service Ken relocated to California where he became a plumber for the next 40 years with Local 467, married, and started his family. In his spare time Ken’s creativity and experience was spent doing home improvements for himself, family & friends. His hobbies included being an avid sports fan and his love of gardening. Ken impacted so many lives, sharing his kindness, vitality, subtle wit, even through his last days. He always expressed his joy and pleasure watching his grandsons play little league, and his sincere enthusiasm for the Green Bay Packers.
Ken wishes were to be cremated. He wanted everyone to be reminded to enjoy every moment you have in life.
A Celebration of Life, honoring Ken, will be held at Veterans Memorial Building, 1455 Madison Avenue, Redwood City, on Saturday, August 10th, at 2:00 pm. Casual attire.
Ken will be affectionately remembered, and deeply missed by all of his family, friends, and loved ones.
