Our beautiful Julia passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 42. She was fun, strong, fierce, dedicated and a force to be reckoned with – whether riding her beloved horse Goblin at countless competitions (and becoming rodeo princess), actively involved at Mercy High School in Burlingame, or studying at the Rhode Island School of Design and Parsons School of Design, both of which she graduated from with honors.
Julia’s parents, Richard and Kathy Jacobs Leavitt, were surprised and blessed with her arrival and showered her with love and encouragement. She had her mom’s drive for success, her dad’s passion for art and creativity, and her own unique style. Julia’s laughter was the best of all and with that laughter and her ability to bring people together, she blessed everyone she met with a friendship like none other.
Julia had countless professional accomplishments and awards, and she was immensely proud her company, Julia Balfour LLC, was recognized by Inc Magazine as one of the top 500 fastest growing companies. She resided in East Haddam, CT where her business is also located.
Julia was diagnosed with cancer three times in her life, and she valiantly fought this last year with all her might! Our hearts break from losing her, but her spirit will live on through her wonderful son, Cooper Balfour. Julia was preceded in death by her amazing mom, Kathy in 1992, as well as her beloved grandparents, Edward & Connie Leavitt and Jean & Mal Jacobs, and her adoring Aunt Bonnie Jacobs Neville. In addition to Cooper, Julia is survived by her loving father, Richard Leavitt, her sister Nicole (Bob) Weger, her devoted Aunt Nancy & Uncle Gary Zirelli and Uncle Les Neville, cousins Mike and Steve Zirelli and families, cousins Michael and Michelle Neville, and nephews Tyler (Michelle), Travis & Trevor. Her father’s partner, Donna and her son, Alex will treasure their memories with Julia. She also leaves behind her precious fur babies, Charlotte, Hank, Churro and Splinter.
Julia’s family wishes to thank the love of her life, Jonathan Mielec. They had the time of their lives riding motorcycles, sharing their love of books (even Harlequins!), long movie days and lots of laughter. Thank you, Jonathan, for loving and caring for her and for holding on to Julia as she passed to the loving arms of her angels.
A celebration of Julia’s life is planned for September 2021 when we can all come together to share our memories.
Donations to Yale University’s Smilow Cancer Center, Mercy High School in Burlingame, CA, or your local art education program are appreciated.
julia you will be missed eternally by your awesome father Richard and all your family and friends. Rde high with the angels as you join them in heaven. With much love and gratitude for having known you. Allene and Tom Ball
