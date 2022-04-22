Joseph Borey peacefully passed away on Friday, April 15 surrounded by his wife, daughter and grandchildren. He served for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War for three years. For 50 years he was a member of the Machinist's Union, Local 190. Born in Tangiers, Morocco, raised in Madrid, Spain, Borey came to the United States in 1961. Soon after, he met his wife Elizabeth Munoz. The couple married in San Francisco in 1963. They had their only child, Alicia Rodriguez in 1965. Borey enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family. He was known for being the life of the party. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Borey, daughter Alicia Rodriguez, Son-in-law Frank Rodriguez and grandchildren: Nicholas, Michael, Marissa and Matthew Mazzoni.
