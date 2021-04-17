Jean Veronica Fazzio, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away in Belmont, CA with her adoring husband, Ray, and other family members at her side on April 11, 2021.
Jean was born in 1933 in Sacramento, CA. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Grammar School in 1947 and St. Francis High School in 1951. She attended Sacramento Junior College for one year, where she was a member of the Sigma Iota Chi Sorority. She then moved to San Francisco and earned a Bachelor of Nursing Degree from St. Mary’s College of Nursing and Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of San Francisco in 1956.
Jean got an early start on her career as a Registered Nurse working at Anne Arundel Hospital, Annapolis, MD while her fiancé, Ray, completed his Senior Year at the U. S. Naval Academy. After Ray’s graduation from the Academy in 1957, they were married at a Nuptial Mass in Sacramento. For the next four years, Jean was a Navy wife. “They” raised 2 daughters while living in San Diego, CA. Though stationed in San Diego, Ray was deployed overseas more than 50 percent of the time.
Upon completion of “Their” commitment to the Navy, Jean and Ray moved back to San Francisco and added 3 sons to the Fazzio family. During this time Jean continued her RN work at St. Mary’s Hospital in San Francisco. In total she would work there for 14 years, attaining the position of Supervisor.
While residing in San Francisco, Jean was an active volunteer for the Little Children’s Aid Foundation. She was also an active member of the American Association of University Women, Mid-Peninsula Branch, serving as President in 1995 to 1997.
In 1973 they moved down the peninsula to Belmont and added one more son to the Fazzio household. Jean still worked at St. Mary’s Hospital but eventually transitioned to Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, CA where she continued to work as an RN for 8 more years.
As a devout Catholic, Jean attended Mass regularly. She often attended daily Mass during the workweek. She supported the parish community by organizing and chairing both the Bridge Club and the Flower Committee at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Belmont, CA. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister and attended Bible Study Classes.
Jean loved flowers. She belonged to the Belmont Garden Club and earned a Flower arranging certificate from Filoli Gardens in Woodside, CA. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed making outfits for herself and her daughters; she had a love for quilting and took many courses with her friends. She was an extremely skilled bridge player, an avid reader, and occasionally played golf with Ray. They enjoyed extensive travel throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Central and South America.. They took several ocean and river cruises.
Her greatest joy was being with family and raising her six children. She had a strong will, was classy, kind, quiet, soft spoken and cared for people.
Jean was preceded in death by her twin brother, Theodore, in 1951. Jean is survived by her loving husband, Ray, of 63 years, siblings: Mary, Martha and Bill; Sister-in-law: Jackie; Daughters: Jean Marie & Linda; Sons: Mike, Joe, Paul and Tony; Sons-in-law: Bob and Steve, daughters-in-law: Linda, Christine, Corinne and Sparrow; Grandchildren: Stephen, Sophie, Ryan and his wife Angie, Katie, Eric, Andrew, Samantha and her husband Spencer, Elliott, Dominic, Josh, Hanna, Sophia and Kenneth; and Great Grandchildren: Bryson, Brady, Jack, Oliver and Amelia.
