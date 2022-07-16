James Ingwersen passed away June 19 at his home in San Mateo. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, the only child of Robert G. and Dorothy C. Ingwersen, he was raised in Portland, Oregon. He attended Willlamette University before joining the United States Army and serving in the European Theatre of World War II.
Following the discharge, he was further educated at Oxford University, England and Harvard Law School. He practiced law in Portland, OR, and in California, concluding his career as Vice President and General counsel, Guy F. Atkinson, South San Francisco, CA, in 1989. Thereafter he served as an arbitrator and mediator until his retirement in 2001.
Mr. Ingwersen was a director, Atkinson Foundation, San Mateo, for 34 years. He also served as a director of the San Mateo Public Library, and was among the founding members of the Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center. He also served as a director of CuriOdyssey. He was a member of the Congregational Church of San Mateo for more than 40 years.
At various times, he enjoyed flying light aircraft and sailplanes, cultivating bonsai trees, skiing, birding, playing tennis and then, bridge. His dogs, first Beau and later Lotso, kept him happily occupied as did the reading of good books.
He is survived by his wife and loving companion of the last 40 years of his life, Margaret (Mo) Weimer, and his children with his first wife, Mary Shaw Thaxter or Portland, Maine, Helen Shaw Ingwersen, of Menlo Park, CA, Karen Collier Ingwersen, of Belmont, MA, and Thom Thaxter Ingwersen, of Lexington, MA; and by seven grandchildren plus one great grandchild just in time!
Services will be held at the Congregational Church of San Mateo, 225 Tilton Ave., San Mateo, on Sat. November 5 at 2:00.
