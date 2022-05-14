Helen was born in Ireland to Margaret and Dennis McLean. Her family immigrated to the U.S. in 1950. She met Andre Laumond in 1964 and was married the same year. They had three children, Robert, Diane, and Gary. Diane married Garrett Worden and had Helen's only granddaughter, Vanessa. Last year, Vanessa married Max Short. Helen, who loved to dance, was able to dance at their wedding.
Helen will be missed by her sister Kathy and her husband Red Passman, brother-in-law Dr. James Laumond, the Palladino family, the Macdonald family, the Hinton family, the Calvo family, the Barganier family, and the Worden family. Helen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She passed away on Easter Sunday, a day when she held great parties for many years. Famous for her pizza, which was taught to her by her Italian mother-in-law. Wonderful memories that we will treasure forever. May she Rest In Peace with her husband, daughter Diane, sister-in-law Nancy, and niece Susan in heaven.
Helen will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on June 20 at 2:30 p.m.
