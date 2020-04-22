On March 23, 2020, George Christopher Tuck passed away at age 71 in Burlingame, California from cardiac arrest following surgery for a ruptured aortic aneurysm.
George was predeceased by his loving wife Karen Tuck Smith and parents Jane Elinor Kingwell Tuck and Robert George Tuck. George is survived by his significant other, Marilyn Krieger and his sons Chris Tuck and Alex Tuck and his siblings King Tuck, Loretta (Sis) Monaco, Kathleen (Cab) Rogers, Terry Meyer, Hugh Tuck, Gail Forbes and Robert (Bob) Tuck as well as many nephews and nieces.
George was raised at “Hotel Baba” in Hillsborough and continued to live in the town until his death. He graduated from Junipero Serra High School, continuing his education at the College of San Mateo, and then enlisted in the Navy. Along with being an expert at repairing electrical and mechanical items George was whimsical, creative and loved nature and animals. He worked in the family business, Atlas Heating and Ventilating, as a Service Technician and will be greatly missed by his customers, some of whom he serviced for 50 years.
He had great a fondness for old Ford Model T’s and A’s and enjoyed restoring them. He also loved old trains, surfing, art, crafts, doodling, and golf. George volunteered his time with Golden Gate Railroad Museum helping to restore their locomotive steam train engines. As an avid surfer, he surfed in Half Moon Bay up to the age of 65. George began playing golf at the Peninsula Golf and Country Club in the 90’s and became a “pretty dam good golfer”. He made many golf buddies who will miss playing with him in the early mornings.
Everyone enjoyed it when he arrived in one of his restored Ford pickups sporting a novelty fish hat. George was a generous, giving person, always willing to help friends when needed. A friend of George’s stated, “I never heard him say a bad word about anyone.”
