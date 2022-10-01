Gary Frederick Williams passed away on September 17, 2022, after a long illness in Scottsdale, Arizona. Gary was born on October 10, 1942, in San Mateo, California, son of Roger Lewis Williams and Jean Turner Williams who were longtime residents of Vacaville, California. Roger retired after a career as a San Francisco sports editor for the San Francisco Examiner. Gary graduated from Carlmont High School and attended the College of San Mateo thinking he would study journalism and follow in Roger’s footsteps. Instead like his dad, he was an avid sports fan, following the Seahawks since 1977.
Gary is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diane (Mancini). Gary and Diane enjoyed more than 34 years in the Seattle area before relocating to the sunshine of Arizona. They traveled the world for business and pleasure enjoying all cultures and cuisines. Hawaii was a special destination with many friends, snorkeling and sashimi every day.
Gary is remembered by friends all over the world for his easy smile, big laughs, generosity and his ability to look on the bright side of every situation. Friends describe him as a true gentleman, the prince of kindness, and the definition of compassion. One friend said, “You’ve taken a piece of our hearts”.
Gary worked for only one company his whole life, Guittard Chocolate Company, and was in his 63rd year with Guittard when he passed. The Chocolate and Confectionery industries are a close-knit family and Gary is missed by his many friends. Gary always said that his customers were his friends first. He shared his help and expertise with many starting companies as well as long-time customers. He ran every machine in the factory, moved up to plant manager, then went into sales with his winning personality and full support of his mentor, Henry Spini. Gary truly loved chocolate and after almost 80 years, enjoyed it every day.
Gary is also survived by his sons, Cary and Kirk (Dannelle) Williams, and his grandsons Spencer Williams and Riley Richardson (Colleen Burggraff), all Washingtonians, his sister Joan Coleman (Mark) of Newport Beach, California, and nieces Kristen (Bobby) Hatfield and Kimberly Coleman, and nephew Brian (Maureen) Coleman and great nieces and nephews.
Gary will be interred at Sunset Hills Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Bellevue, Washington, with a private ceremony. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the Seattle Area. Friends are asked to make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in his name.
