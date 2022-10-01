Gary Frederick Williams Photo

Gary Frederick Williams passed away on September 17, 2022, after a long illness in Scottsdale, Arizona. Gary was born on October 10, 1942, in San Mateo, California, son of Roger Lewis Williams and Jean Turner Williams who were longtime residents of Vacaville, California. Roger retired after a career as a San Francisco sports editor for the San Francisco Examiner. Gary graduated from Carlmont High School and attended the College of San Mateo thinking he would study journalism and follow in Roger’s footsteps. Instead like his dad, he was an avid sports fan, following the Seahawks since 1977.

Gary is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diane (Mancini). Gary and Diane enjoyed more than 34 years in the Seattle area before relocating to the sunshine of Arizona. They traveled the world for business and pleasure enjoying all cultures and cuisines. Hawaii was a special destination with many friends, snorkeling and sashimi every day.

