Ellen Santos Garrido, 81, died peacefully while surrounded by her family in Fremont, Calif., on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Ellen was born in Mt. Pleasant, N.Y., to Mike and Mary Rosa Santos. When she was 6 years old, she moved with her mother and siblings to San Mateo, Calif., where she began a lifetime love affair with the Golden State. Ellen spent her youth reveling in the beaches of Santa Cruz and Half Moon Bay. She attended San Mateo High School, where she was a pompom girl and president of the Elvis Presley fan club. One of her favorite memories was meeting The King at the Hotel Benjamin Franklin in the 1950s. Upon graduation, Ellen attended cosmetology school; she remained an active hairstylist for many years.
While still a teenager, Ellen traveled to Portugal and met her future husband, Leonel Garrido, with whom she had three children. She was an involved, active and loving mom, serving as room mother in their classrooms, den mother to their Scout troops and creating the best Halloween costumes.
After a divorce in 1984, Ellen enjoyed a resurgence of youthful zest, enjoying music, dancing and good times with friends old and new. After retiring in 2003, Ellen moved to Las Vegas. She remained in Nevada until 2019, when she returned to California to be closer to her family.
Blessed with a generous heart, Ellen frequently donated to favorite charities and often helped her children when they were getting their starts, even when she didn’t have much to give. A lifetime animal lover, Ellen doted on her pets with a unique sweetness. She loved to draw and paint, and animals were her favorite subjects. She was also an excellent cook with an unrivaled crab cioppino recipe. More than anything, Ellen will be remembered for her independent spirit, strength, infectious laugh and her deep love for her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Rosa Santos and her brothers, Manuel Continho and James Santos. She is survived by her sons, Ken Garrido (wife Angelica) and Larry Garrido (partner Pamela Henry); her daughter, Michelle Sutton (husband Trent); her grandchildren, Kevin, Matthew, Julia and Ethan; her sister, Marie Barry; her nieces, Rosemary Morgan (husband Ron), Lee Raybould (husband Jeff), Deborah Roberts (husband Dave) and Lucina Geisler (husband Kurt); and her nephew, Daniel Barry. Rest in peace. We love you.
