It is with great sadness that I lost my husband Edward T. Deppiesse to Alzheimer’s disease after a long fight on June 6, 2020.
Eddie was my soul mate and my inspiration, my steadfast rock that helped me through thick and thin.
Ed was born on March 5, 1936 in Fernwood Mississippi, relocated to Washington State & eventually moved to the Bay Area in his 20’s.
Ed was a barber, salesman, jeweler and water filtration technician. He loved to fix things…his motto was “If man made it, I can fix it!”. He loved to play golf, vacation in Pacific Grove, Layman Resort, Disneyland, but mostly loved being around friends and family.
His fondness for my homemade spaghetti was only surpassed by his love of bacon, Manhattans, and butter pecan ice cream.
Ed is survived by his loving wife Judy, his loving son Scott, Grandchildren Brooke (Cuddle-Bug) and Justin, Sister Gloria, Niece Becky, Great Niece Angela (Whippersnapper), Nephews, Larry (Karen) and Theron.
Ed was preceded in death by his Mom Virginia, Dad Edward, and Nephew Arthur.
There will be no service at this time so everybody have a Manhattan and make a toast to Ed.
Rest in peace Eddie, we will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Sign guestbook at crippenflynn.com.
