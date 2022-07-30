Al Kasch passed away peacefully at his home in San Mateo on July 13, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born at Children's Hospital in San Francisco on April 12, 1930, to Carl and Micaela Kasch. He graduated from San Mateo High School, attended Don Martin School of Radio & Television and received a Bachelor's of Arts Degree from Sacramento State College.
Al began his broadcasting career in 1952 as a staff announcer at KIBE in Palo Alto. In 1953, he was drafted and spent the next two years as an announcer/newscaster with the Armed Forces Network in Frankfurt, Germany, where he made many lifelong friends. Upon his return home, he went to work for KCRA in Sacramento, and then in 1966 began his 30-year employment as a director/announcer with KRON-TV, Channel 4, which was then located in the Chronicle Building at Fifth and Mission. That was when he met his future wife, Liz, who worked for the Chronicle, at Hanno's. Over the years, he was the recipient of three Northern California Emmys for directing: In 1978 for "Newscenter 4 Election '78"; in 1979 for "In Celebration of Tutankhamun"; and in 1981 for "Special Report: MGM Grand Hotel Fire". Al was a member of NATAS Silver Circle and Broadcast Legends. Also a member of the Golden Gate Chapter of the Porsche Club of America.
