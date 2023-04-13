Albert Castillo, Jr. (Al), passed away peacefully at his home in Hillsborough, March 28, 2023, at the age of 68 after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Al was born in San Francisco to Albert Castillo, Sr. and Florence Castillo (Cheng) on January 8, 1955. He was the eldest of four children.
Al is survived by his wife of 32 years, Janice Castillo (Radomski), two sons, Christopher and Robert Castillo, two stepsons, Brian and David Figur, three granddaughters, Siena, Olivia and Emilia Castillo, and three brothers, Jerald, Andrew and Randal Castillo.
