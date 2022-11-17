SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With only a day left in scheduled climate negotiations in Egypt, diplomats say they are far from getting something everyone can agree on, particularly in the confrontation between developed and developing nations over compensation for climate disasters.

Poorer countries that bear the brunt of climate change, from rising sea levels to extreme flooding, stepped up the urgency, accusing richer polluters of stalling and said they cannot wait another year for the creation of a fund to pay for damages. Some said they were ready to kill a final deal if it doesn't include a fund, while a few richer nations threaten roadblocks over some of the poorer countries' financial proposals.

