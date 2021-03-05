About $400 was taken from a yogurt shop at gunpoint in unincorporated Redwood City Wednesday night, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 8:52 p.m., a woman described as Polynesian, in her 30s, about 5 feet 6 inches, 200 pounds, and wearing a black beanie, hoodie and pants demanded money from an employee of the Corner Yogurt, at 1501 Woodside Road, while brandishing a silver handgun. The woman fled on foot south on Beresford Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.