Following a rapid response in the aftermath of last month’s storm, work in San Bruno is advancing to permanently fix a landslide which claimed a portion of the hillside along San Bruno Avenue near Skyline Boulevard.
Crews will continue working through February to stabilize the area where 30 feet of soil eroded due to heavy rains, prompting officials to call a local emergency, according to a city report.
The large patch of dirt washed away late Tuesday, Dec. 3, and a report from City Manager Jovan Grogan said plans are underway to install a system designed to prevent similar issues.
For his part, Mayor Rico Medina shared his admiration to city workers for promptly taking action. The San Bruno City Council discussed the project status during a meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14.
“As a former city employee, I know sometimes you are asked upon without much notice and this situation was a prime example of this. And I do appreciate staff working diligently to stabilize, safeguard and monitor the hillside,” he said.
Shortly after the slide, officials worked with a construction crew to replace a 30-inch storm drain pipe. Following that, geotechnical engineers started working alongside an erosion contractor to finalize designs of a stabilization plan for the area near Lunardi’s Market.
The plan called for 12 steel beams to be installed, according to the report which anticipated the parts to arrive in the coming weeks. Work is planned to begin in February, and expected to take three or four weeks to complete, depending on weather. The project is projected to cost about $1.3 million, and will be financed by the city’s disaster reserve fund.
No homes or private property were damaged by the slide. Officials had identified the area between Crestmoor and Glenview drives where the erosion occurred as a problem previously recognized by officials prior to the slide.
The area where the landslide occurred is a stormwater outlet which carries water to Crestmoor Canyon, and some of the city’s infrastructure was damaged in the erosion. The lost hillside was the only damage San Bruno experienced in the most recent round of storms, Grogan said.
Since the slide, no other similar issues have occurred, according to the report. The emergency declaration was needed to allow officials to hire crews and begin work immediately.
For his part, Medina said he saw crews working through inclement weather and during nights and weekends to assure the problem is resolved.
“I appreciate the city’s quick response that our staff and public works department did,” said Medina.
