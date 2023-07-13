Caltrain is suspending its service between Hillsdale and Palo Alto stations on the weekends of July 15-16 and 22-23 to accommodate Caltrain electrification construction and testing. Construction crews will continue to erect poles and hang wires for the overhead catenary system.
Bus bridge service will be available to Caltrain-dependent riders, but passengers should expect delays and longer travel times, according to the transit agency.
