Fourteen years after moving to Foster City from Ukraine with just a suitcase in hand, Kateryna Davydova has raised over $30,000 to help Ukrainian war refugees as part of her local Foster City Lions Club.
Davydova felt galvanized to act after attending a protest at the Golden Gate Bridge earlier this year and witnessing an outpouring of support and empty baby strollers representing those lost. She reached out to the Foster City Lions Club, of which she is a member, to be the lead organizer to raise money for the Lions Club International Foundation, which helps refugees fleeing Ukraine.
“I realized feeling sorry and rooted in silence is not enough,” Davydova said.
Davydova and the Lions Club have responded by having a booth at the Foster City Farmers’ Market to raise awareness and holding a May fundraiser dinner called the Foster City Lions Club Humanitarian Aid Fundraiser to raise around $30,462. Lions Club members also participated in a 2.7 mile walk to raise money for neonatal equipment for maternity houses in Ukraine on June 30. The event, called the Run and Walk for Children of Ukraine, was put on by the Ukrainian Student Association at Stanford. The Run and Walk has been extended until Aug. 24, with Davydova working to raise awareness for the event.
Davydova grew up in Ukraine during the 1980s when goods were scarce and the only treats available were apple and tomato juice. Her mother often waited in long lines at 5 a.m. for shoes. Things improved during her college years when people could get loans and acquire cars, appliances and other goods they previously couldn’t afford. She has a Master’s Degree in Ecology and Environmental Protection from the University in Kyiv.
“When I lived in Ukraine in 2008, the situation was very good because the middle class was growing,” Davydova said. “We were able to start traveling because, before, it was harder to leave the Soviet Union to go to the West.”
Davydova came to Foster City in 2008 with her now-husband, working as an environmental consultant, project manager and business development manager before moving into real estate. She left behind family and friends for a new life in America, and most of her family is still near the Kyiv area. When the first attacks began in February, she was frantic about how to help others thousands of miles away.
“The first month of the war was like the Twilight Zone,” Davydova said. “I never in my life watched so much news coverage. It was very difficult to function.”
Davydova credited the success of her work to the Foster City community. She noted help from fellow Lions Clubs members and her employer, Compass Real Estate, were vital in exceeding financial goals of $15,000 and $25,000.
“I am so lucky to be in the right place at the right time and to have the support of the people who believed in me,” Davydova said. “Sometimes you don’t know yourself what you are capable of, and you sometimes need someone who will give you a hand and guidance.”
Wing Yu, the Foster City Lions Club president, praised Davydova for taking the initiative to fundraise and leading the project for the club. He thanked the public for raising above the initial goal of $10,000. Yu noted that everyone worked together to give humanitarian aid to those in need, including people from the Foster City Russian community.
“We were very impressed by the feedback and support we got from our community,” Yu said.
Davydova wants to keep awareness around the war going, noting the constant new stream of news can often overshadow the loss of civilians and infrastructure. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, there have been over 11,000 civilian casualties since Russia attacked Ukraine Feb. 24, with 4,889 killed and 6,263 injured. Most casualties are due to explosives like shelling from heavy artillery and missile and airstrikes.
Davydova has done public engagement events in Belmont, the Foster City Rotary Club, and the San Mateo Italian Club. She gains inspiration from what her family and Ukrainians are going through and their everyday efforts to resist. While they are safe for now, she noted potential airstrikes cause fear throughout the country.
“For me, it’s hard to speak in front of the public, but I tell myself how hard it is for every Ukrainian who is living in the country, so my fear of public speaking is nothing compared to what they are going through every day of their lives,” Davydova said.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Run for the Children of Ukraine can go to
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/run-for-children-of-ukraine-tickets-341247399157 for more information.
