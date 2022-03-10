U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, will hold a press conference on board the vessel Scorpio at the South San Francisco Ferry Terminal Friday to talk about the $2.5 billion funding opportunities for ferry services in the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill, her office announced Wednesday.
The $2.5 billion that was added to the Federal Transit Administration’s ferry programs includes $50 million per year for five years for a new pilot program to support the purchase of electric and low-emitting ferries. The Bay Area can compete for those funds. The FTA in February awarded $3.4 million through its Passenger Ferry Grant Program to the San Francisco Bay Ferry operator to purchase a second electric boat to support the region’s first zero-emission ferry service network, according to Speier’s office.
“We are building a fleet for the electric century with federal money,” Speier said in a press release. “This is a great investment for a post-pandemic future that will allow the number of passengers to grow back to its 3.2 million pre-pandemic passenger levels and beyond. Ferries are great for our roads, great for riders, and soon even greater for our environment.”
Speier will be joined by California Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, who has secured $5 million in state funding for ferry service extension to Redwood City; Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale; and Seamus Murphy, executive director of the Water Emergency Transportation Authority.
