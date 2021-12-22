Three people were arrested Monday afternoon after attempting to flee from police while in a reported stolen car near downtown and after one was suspected of grand theft from a pharmacy, according to police.
At about 4:19 p.m., officers located a reported stolen car at the Arco gas station at 300 S. Delaware St., at the east end of downtown. Three people tried to flee when approached by officers. One was detained immediately. Another was captured in a nearby underground parking garage. The last one surrendered in a nearby bookstore, according to police.
Officers learned the same vehicle was allegedly involved in a theft from CVS/pharmacy at 872 N. Delaware St. and that one of the suspects, Steve Munoz, 29, of Hayward, was responsible for grand theft from the CVS. The others arrested were Angela Baca, 31, of San Mateo, and Breiza Sandoval, 28, of San Mateo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.