Members of the Redwood City Council have opted to further restrict the use of gas utilities in new developments, a move meant to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the city.
Reach codes — policies that go beyond state mandates to enhance public or environmental safety through all-electric building requirements — were first adopted in Redwood City in September 2020. At that time, the policy greatly limited the implementation of gas utilities in new developments while leaving certain exemptions for buildings like accessory dwelling units, hospitals, commercial kitchens and science labs.
During Monday’s meeting, councilmembers agreed to update the city’s reach code policy by doing away with those exceptions and instead stating exceptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis.
Beginning Jan. 1, developers interested in incorporating gas appliances in their projects will have to seek approval from staff who may only grant the exception if the applicant can prove using electric utilities instead would be infeasible. Even then, the exception would only be granted for a portion of a project and not the development as a whole.
The city’s reach codes will still only apply to new developments, leaving remodels and additions exempt from the policy.
The change was made as part of a broader update to the city’s building and fire codes including moving where the city calls out its 50% sprinkler rule, which requires sprinklers to be added to all buildings except single-family homes or duplexes if at least 50% of the building is being changed.
While in support of the update, councilmembers also stressed the importance of educating the community on available rebate programs and called on staff to update online documents the community might look to for other projects.
Since previously discussing the code updates in October, when councilmembers shared similar concerns, staff updated the ordinance and city website to reflect a number of local, state and federal programs. A handout is also being developed that will be given out to applicants when they first inquire with the building department about permitting.
Among those programs is one from Peninsula Clean Energy that, starting in 2023, will offer a $3,500 incentive to residents who opt to replace air conditioning units with heat pumps. If combined with an existing $1,000 program from BayREN, residents can receive up to $4,000.
“I’m really excited to see the addition of a rebate handout,” Mayor Giselle Hale said. “I think that’s going to help us accelerate our greenhouse gas emissions reductions and building electrification because, as you showed, there are so many great rebates and it’s about finding them at the right time.”
Hale also asked that staff update the city’s website with the newest information on building codes and requirements. Recounting an experience a resident had when attempting to build an accessory dwelling unit, Hale said they found outdated information and shared concerns residents may be making important decisions based on those documents rather than the most up-to-date information.
Councilmember Jeff Gee also expressed concerns about how the city’s codes and requirements may be impacting decision-making, specifically highlighting concerns that city fees may be a barrier for residents looking to expand. He asked that staff return in a year with a building review update and information on how many residents inquire about making additions compared to those who follow through.
From there, Gee said the city could better understand where adjustments can be made to be more “friendly” to residents interested in expanding or renovating.
“I’m really concerned more about our single-family homeowners who may want to do a room addition or add onto their home, that it doesn’t become cost prohibitive from a city fee standpoint,” Gee said. “I think it’s important for everyone to be aware of what the layer of codes means and whether or not we’re doing a good job of letting our community know, specifically our single-family homeowners know, the cost associated with a major renovation or addition.”
